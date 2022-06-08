Uvalde is almost 200 miles away, but the tragedy at one of the small town’s elementary schools on May 24 seemed to hit much closer to home for leaders of Refugio County’s two largest school districts.
Nineteen students and two teachers were killed at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School after a gunman gained entry into the school and opened fire in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
Days after the tragedy, leaders of two Refugio County school districts were still in shock as they mourned the 21 deaths and planned to reassess their security measures in an effort to prevent a similar incident occurring on their campuses.
“It was a kick in the gut,” said Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers. “If not for the grace of God, that could just as easily be us.”
“It is a very somber environment around here,” said Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales. “It’s something that you least expect as you are celebrating the end of the year.”
Refugio and Woodsboro school districts each have an armed school resource officer (SRO) on campus during regular school hours.
Security video has shown the suspected gunman making entry into the school through a door that was apparently unlocked. Segers and Gonzales said their campuses keep all their exterior doors locked.
“We have access controls in all three of our campuses,” Gonzales said. “People have to be buzzed in before gaining entry.”
“We have one main entrance for each campus through the front office,” Segers said. “We have cameras and they can see you. The doors are locked until you are buzzed in.”
According to reports, the suspected gunman was a dropout from the local high school.
“I think we need to find out how we can better pay attention to the mental health needs of students,” Segers said. “We need to be able to identify things before they occur. In the Uvalde situation, it’s not one of their kids, so it wouldn’t be on their radar.”
Gonzales said she has received recommendations from parents, teachers, staff and students on improving security at the three Refugio ISD campuses.
“I appreciate the phone calls,” Gonzales said. “This is something everyone is taking very seriously. I’m glad to hear those ideas because that’s how we can make sure we have an absolutely tight environment when we have input from everyone.”
Refugio and Woodsboro school districts were providing counseling for students, teachers and staff struggling to cope with the tragedy.
“We are blessed to have three full-time counselors, one part-time counselor and a mental health professional available for our students, teachers and staff,” Gonzales said.
There was also a higher law enforcement presence at the Refugio County campuses after the tragedy.
“We’re a small school district and our resources are finite, but every morning and evening there’s not only our SRO, but there are also Refugio County deputies or Woodsboro police officers around,” Segers said. “That helps parents know that their babies are safe.”
Woodsboro ISD hired an SRO for the first time in March.
“The world we live in has changed so much,” Segers said. “Unfortunately, I think SROs are going to become like first-grade teachers. You just have to have one.”
Neither school district has a policy for teachers and staff to carry weapons on campus.
“That is something we will obviously be considering,” Gonzales said. “I’ll be taking that to the board for them to evaluate.”
