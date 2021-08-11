The Alabama Red Rovers served the revolutionary cause well in the Texian Army of 1836, but typically few made it back home.
The Red Rovers were one of the volunteer brigades from Alabama, which also included the Mobile Greys, the Alabama Greys and the New Orleans Greys.
These volunteer companies usually consisted of 50-70 men and came with their own officers, uniforms and home financing. More than 80 percent of Fannin’s command at Goliad were American volunteers.
Volunteers served with distinction from the siege of Bexar in December 1835 through the battle of San Jacinto in April 1836. During the course of the Texas Revolution, only about 15 percent of the English-speaking residents of Texas served in the Texian Army, while about a third of Tejano residents joined.
In December 1835, Dr. Jack Shackelford began to organize a company of men around Courtland, Alabama, to support Texas’s fight against Mexico. His local support amounted to about $1,500, and he raised 55 volunteers, about half the male population of Courtland.
Local women sewed the uniform: a hunting shirt of bright red, green and brown checks with jeans dyed red. They named themselves the Red Rovers, and their flag was a solid blood-red banner. Muskets were bought from the Alabama State arsenal.
Shackelford was elected captain, and the troop also included another doctor, J. H. Barnard. They departed Courtland on Dec. 12, 1835, and began what was to be a long road to the revolution.
They traveled by mule-drawn cart, steamship and schooner to arrive at Dimmitt’s Landing on Lavaca Bay on Jan. 19, 1836. It took two weeks for Shackelford to find the Texian Army, but in February the Red Rovers joined Fannin’s forces in Goliad.
For six weeks, the troops worked to raise the walls of Fort Defiance but abandoned the fort after the fall of the Alamo and the Battle of Refugio. Fannin’s forces were caught in the open prairie by General Urrea’s cavalry.
This led to the Battle of Coleto Creek, Fannin’s surrender and the subsequent Goliad Massacre in which 370 Texans were killed, including most of the Red Rovers and Fannin himself.
The two doctors, Shackelford and Barnard, were spared in the massacre to care for the Mexican wounded in Goliad and San Antonio. The two were sent from Goliad to the Alamo to tend the wounded there, the first two Americans to see the site after the fall of the Alamo.
They were still in San Antonio when the news of Santa Anna’s defeat at San Jacinto reached the Mexican forces. At that, most of the Mexican troops left San Antonio and retired south, but they refused to release the two doctors. So the two doctors stole horses and weapons and headed back to Goliad.
They eventually encountered Texan troops and made their way to Velasco. Shackelford received a written honorable discharge from the Republic of Texas on June 9, 1836, at Velasco.
Shackelford returned to Courtland with the sad news he was one of only eight survivors of the Red Rovers. Shackelford returned to Texas several times, and in 1858, Shackelford County was named in his honor.
The other volunteer American companies suffered a similar high casualty rate, but there were seven members of the New Orleans Greys who survived from 1835 to fight at San Jacinto.
The Greys have the distinction of having fought at all the major Texas Revolutionary battles: Bexar, the Alamo, Goliad, San Patricio, Refugio, Coleto Creek and San Jacinto.
Texas owes a great debt to these non-resident soldiers who fought and died for her freedom.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub”.