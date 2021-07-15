Sound of the stadium prepares for return

Arriving at a Refugio football game, Bobcat fans don’t receive a radio call or any traditional play-by-play commentary. The sounds of a Friday night need to be created organically.
Conducting an orchestra of passioned yells and choreographed chants is up to the RHS varsity cheerleading squad, a decorated dozen heading into the 2021 fall sports campaign. Led by 25-year-old savant Hannah LaFond, the team took their preparation up a notch in June.
To prepare for Bobcat sports, as well as the anticipated return to Bobcat Stadium, the cheer squad traversed north to Austin, taking part in a UCA camp on the campus of the University of Texas. What LaFond called a “more intensive” option going to a college camp over a “resort camp,” she knew her girls could “step up to the challenge.” The four-day crash course saw the team learn “countless” cheers, chants, routines and dances to incorporate with the school band.
“They learned almost a year full of stuff in four days ... I was very impressed with how well they learned everything,” LaFond said.
The knowledge was rewarded by the camp in the form of several honors. The squad was awarded first place amongst “small squads” (14 or less) in cheer, camp routine (cheers with dances or stunts implemented) and was given second-place for sideline routine. Presleigh Barber, donning the fur of Rachel the Bobcat, brought home the “tradition” award, awarded to Barber for her growth at the camp that would make “past and future” mascots proud.
At the end of the camp, the dozen put their skills on display for the entire camp of 180 cheer peers, performing a variety of stunts taught by UCA instructors. LaFond said the team “put it all together” for the final performance.
“I think it helps (that) they don’t know the people personally,” she said. “They’re able to really experiment, almost, with how expressive they can be and how excited they can be about it.”
Excitement has been a needed Refugio trait for the past several years, particularly in a hectic 2020 season. Figuring out how to boost morale on the fly during the COVID-19 pandemic was “a group effort,” said LaFond, as was dealing with the challenge of road trips each week sans Bobcat Stadium as refuge.
Approaching her third year coaching, LaFond taught her crew how to use their diaphragm to “push more of their sound out,” rather than putting strain on the throat. This, LaFond noted, allows her girls to “still talk after the game.”
“For a lot of my girls, it’s getting way out of their comfort zone, because they’re normally very quiet ... when you’re in a game day situation, everybody’s excited, you’re gonna be twice as loud as you (would be normally).”
The 2020 season also provided a personal pivot for LaFond, who was “very pregnant” through an October delivery. While on maternity leave, prior cheer coach Alicia Pursch filled the role once more, with a little help from the new mother.
“I wasn’t allowed to be at practice, but I would FaceTime them and watch them practice, coach through the phone ... that worked out really well, actually.”
Being a part of cheer her whole life, including a past experience as RHS cheer captain, LaFond took on the past two years with determination. While cheer is constantly on the brain, her outside life experiences provide another perspective from which to coach.
“High school cheer isn’t the end-all, be-all for a lot of these girls, so things like teamwork and responsibility and being a leader, being a role model, are all things I want the girls to learn how to carry into just their daily lives and into adulthood.”
Her mind is now fully immersed in the return to Bobcat Stadium, a crucial piece of normalcy to elicit extra spirit.
“(It’s a) wonderful thing to have home games, and to be able to get home at 10:30 instead of 1 or 2’o clock in the morning on a Friday night.”
Some of the cheers learned at UCA camp will make an appearance for fans, with rapid replacement of routine a staple of LaFond’s tenure thus far. The key morale-boosters for RHS supporters, however, will remain the same, such as the “Victory” chant after kickoff.
“We’re real big on tradition in Refugio. There are some things that haven’t changed and probably won’t for a very long time.”
