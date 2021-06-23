Stadium ‘progressing,’ set for August redebut

Normalcy may be hard to come by in 2021, but a small slice of it will be heading back to Refugio this August.
Construction on Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, home of Refugio High School football, is currently “progressing well” according to RISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales, and is still on track to be completed by the beginning of the 2021 Bobcats campaign. Handling the efforts on the town landmark is Weaver and Jacobs Construction, based out of Corpus Christi. The construction team was chosen by the RISD board of trustees in February, accepting two separate bids totaling $2.25 million in repair and renovation costs.
The most pressing issue in the current construction timeline relates to Weaver and Jacobs’ alternate bid in February, a $861,000 endeavor to improve stadium bleachers. Current bleachers have been removed from the premises, freeing up the concrete below to be sealed and coated. After the concrete dries, all new aluminum bleachers will be installed on both sides of the arena.
For bleacher installation to be on track though, the weather must permit. While recent storms in the area were a blessing for farmers and ranchers, they were anything but for RISD.
“We were ahead of schedule until all of this rain put a few little dampers on our progress,” Gonzales said. “The coating that’s going on, the coating to seal the facilities, that concrete structure ... has to be dry in order to put that on. All of this rain keeps delaying us on that, but we’re still on track to be complete by our first game.”
Another “key element” in the final phases of construction will be the replacement of protective fencing atop the bleachers, which was leaning from prior damages. Fencing near the school bus barn and field house will also be swapped.
The stadium’s electrical capabilities will be freshened up as well, going from what Gonzales called “the 1950s version of electrical service” to an upgraded, current system. The new electrical capabilities allow for an updated scoreboard in the arena, which is “ready to be installed” post-upgrade.