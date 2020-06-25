WOODSBORO – Woodsboro Athletics Summer Conditioning/Training program went into full effect after the University Interscholastic League gave the okay for limited summer strength and conditioning programs on June 8.
Summer athletics begin for Eagles, Lady Eagles
