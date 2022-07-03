One subject was apprehended by a citizen after a bailout of eight suspected undocumented immigrants on June 11 in Refugio, according to the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
In the late evening, RCSO deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store, according to the RCSO. Two suspects were captured and taken into custody. Six suspects escaped.
One of the six at-large suspects was apprehended by a citizen about an hour later.
The escaped subjects were believed to have hidden in a brushy area near the Texas Department of Transportation yard and a motel just north of Refugio.
