TAME Trailblazer visits Refugio County

The TAME’s traveling Trailblazer, a 40-foot traveling STEM-museum-on-wheels, brought excitement about science, technology, engineering and math to Refugio County on June 7.
Participants who visited the Trailblazer stepped into a network designed to introduce them to STEM concepts and career paths, and encouraged participation in STEM electives and extracurricular opportunities.
The participants experienced hands-on activities centered on energy, aerodynamics, space, weather and biotechnology.
Library director, Tina McGuill said, “An essential part of the Trailblazer experience is volunteers. This one-of-a-kind experience would not have been so successful without the following volunteers: Patsy Anzaldua, Anna Garcia, Beth Linscomb, Carson White and Cecilia Wiginton.”
The children enjoyed seeing community members whom they know get excited about science!
In addition to the volunteers, other community leaders that helped make this event successful are Twyla Thomas, Refugio Elementary School Principal and Kathy Franklin, Refugio County Chamber of Commerce office manager.
This program was a collaboration between the Dennis M. O’Connor Public Library, the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering and the Tocker Foundation.