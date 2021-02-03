Life Teen is an international Catholic organization that supports youth groups around the world with resources to help lead teens to Christ.
The local branch, Highway 77 Life Teen, represents three Refugio County parishes: St. Therese of Woodsboro, and St. James and our Lady of Refuge, both of Refugio.
The theme for this year is “Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire,” which is a quote from St. Catherine of Sienna.
The local Life Teen group got its start in 2019 and welcomes all teenagers in grades nine through 12.
The twice monthly Sunday evening meetings, called Life Nights, are held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the OLR Auditorium.
In keeping with the groups’ motto of Fun, Faith and Food, coordinator Cindi Rose stated, “Music, food, drinks, games (often messy), prizes and teachings about an important faith issue are a part of each Life Night.
“We pray together, and for each other.”
Skits, theme nights and movie nights have also been a part of Life Nights.
Most recently, the faith based film “The Overcomer” was shown.
In January, things got pretty messy during ‘Snow Night.’
The youths divided into teams and turned each other into snowmen with the help of a lot of shaving cream.
To add to the fun, they then pelted each other with marshmallows. The team with the most marshmallows stuck to them was the winner.
Another game that night was a powdered donut eating contest.
The Kona Ice snow cone truck was also on hand.
Rose credits the adult core team with planning, setting up and coordinating events for the youth.
Kade Walker, one of Highway 77 Life Teen members, said “Life Teen to me means a wholesome place that I can go to every Sunday to have a good time while strengthening my relationship with God.”
Boogie Barber, a Life Teen parent said, “It means family and unity.”
The goal of the leaders of Highway 77 Life Teen is to walk alongside the teens as they journey in their faith.
It is stressed that the youth are not just the future of the church, but also the present.
“And, most importantly, we remind them at each Life Night that they are infinitely loved by God for exactly who and where they are,” said Rose.
The next Life Night is Sunday, Feb. 7.
For more information, contact Highway 77 Life Teen coordinator, Cindi Rose at 361-649-0599 or hwy77lifeteen@gmail.com or via social media sites on Facebook and Instagram.
