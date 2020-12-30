Since its construction in 1955, Refugio’s Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium has seen many a magical moment fall into its lap as the venue for the multi-time state champion Bobcats football unit.
The stadium has also had trouble falling into its lap, literally, as the focus of 2020’s news has been on the aging arena itself.
Late in 2019, concerns arose after finding falling chunks of concrete throughout the facility, prompting a need for serious repair. The concrete landing amongst the arena was a telltale sign of aging from the stadium, said AG&E Engenuity structural engineer Daniel Grant at a February RISD school board meeting.
“Overall the structure’s health is consistent with the age of the structure,” Grant said. “These types of stadiums have a 50- to 75-year life span with constant exposure to the elements.
He noted that Bobcat Stadium is 65 years old, which is within the midrange for the expected life of the facility.
“There is corrosion and spalling, which happens when you have concrete around steel,” Grant said. “The concrete helps protect the steel from corrosion. What can happen is when the original layer – or paste layer – is gone, that opens up the concrete to even more penetration by water. Corrosion can lead to a loss of concrete. When steel oxidizes, it takes up to six to eight times the volume of the original steel. That bursts the concrete, and we call that spalling.”
Past patching had been done in an effort to keep the stadium afloat, but the patching did not fully account for water penetration prevention.
“You were also getting water infiltration inside the locker room area and corrosion of the steel is leading to cracks,” he said. “One piece of concrete (at the stadium) is loose and ready to come off without warning. There is also a guardrail that does not appear safe. It has a significant life safety hazard.”
The question, then, was to repair the aged concrete stadium, or to replace it entirely with a new, mostly aluminum facility. The repair estimates were in the range of $1.5 million during a June update of the project, while entire replacement costs ballooned. Discussions were held for the rest of 2020, while the Bobcats football squad was forced to play contests on the road.
In 2017, the Bobcats squad was unable to play home contests due to the damage brought from Hurricane Harvey. Three years later, the team found itself in a similar scenario due to the construction needs.
“It’s kind of a difficult deal,” Bobcats coach and Refugio athletic director Jason Herring said in August. “We are trying not to make a big deal out of it. During the hurricane year we missed out on home games, but that year we didn’t have a practice field here either. The good thing about this year is that we do have a practice field at home, so that makes a tremendous difference. Not having home games is not ideal – we know it’s hard on parents, on fans and on the kids. We are trying not to let it be a distraction.”
The Bobcats’ on-field performance did not suffer on the road, a testament to Herring’s troupe. The team went on the road for four months, finally succumbing to Shiner in a regional final bout in San Antonio.
Fans of the squad also held strong, keeping updated with their favorite team through social media and Rio Sports Live, which broadcasted games to thousands of viewers from Refugio and beyond. Rio Sports Live commentator and Refugio County Press sports contributor Billy Swinney noted that the Bobcat faithful has expanded to such places as New Zealand.
The future of the stadium was finally decided upon at a Nov. 16 meeting of the RISD school board with a solution approved that will repair the stadium in order to make it “operational” in hopes for a 2021 football slate.
“Given all the circumstances we’ve discussed, it appears we cannot wait a day longer on repairs for our stadium … the good of our school district, students, coaches and town is at stake,” Board President Andy Rocha stated at the meeting.
A complete reworking of the stadium proved to be out of the price range for the district, choosing instead to hold out hope that repairs will be a solid, albeit temporary, remedy.
“We considered all options,” Gonzales said. “The board has spent months evaluating that. We just simply don’t have the money for a new construction at this time. It would take going to the voters for approval for a bond, it would take us borrowing money, and we just hate to put the district in that kind of predicament at this time.”
Next up for the newsmaker stadium project is to find a contractor, which the district hopes will be finalized by the end of February 2021. If a contractor is found by that time, construction would be able to begin in March 2021, leaving several months between then and the Bobcats’ next campaign.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•