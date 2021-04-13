The American buffalo had a very large range in North America, from Canada to northern Mexico and almost from coast to coast and all around the world. They were most concentrated in the central grassland plains of North America.
Here they were the primary meat source for the Plains Indians: the Arapaho, Blackfoot, Assiniboine, Comanche, Crow, Cheyenne, Sioux, Shoshoni and Dakota. They even showed up occasionally at La Salle’s colony on Matagorda Bay in the 1700s.
Because of the migratory habits of the buffalo, their geographical distribution was uneven, unpredictable and constantly changing. The buffalo migrated seasonally seeking forage and to escape drought and biting insects. There were estimated to be about 30 million buffalo roaming the plains when the Indians received the horse around 1700 AD from the Spanish in New Mexico.
For a million years, the buffalo had a long and complicated history in North America, crossing and recrossing the Bering land bridge from and to Asia. The American buffalo diverged from the ancient evolutionary line that included the water buffalo and the African buffalo five to ten million years ago.
Because of extensive crossbreeding, it is difficult to construct a simple family lineage. Crossbreeding and the passages back and forth over the Bering land bridge caused the American buffalo to surprisingly share some DNA with the yak. There were at least four species of buffalo that lived in North America over the last 500,000 years. They all went extinct before the evolution of the modern American buffalo, bison, the smallest of the species, about ten thousand years ago at the end of the last ice age.
The name bison comes from the Greeks who used it for any ox-like animal. In America, the term buffalo originated in 1625 with French fur trappers who used their word boeufs for oxen or bullocks. The term bison was not used in America until 1774. In America, the buffalo were hunted for their meat, hides and many other uses. They were characterized as having “a wild and ungovernable temper,” able to jump six feet vertically and run at speeds up to forty miles per hour.
The herd of buffalo in Yellowstone Park is unpredictable and produces three times the number of injuries to visitors as do the bears. Buffalo raised in captivity for meat and hides have been crossbred with cattle to make them more docile. As a result there are only a relative few buffalo alive that can really be considered wild. The herd in Yellowstone is one of the two remaining wild herds.
So how long did the American Indians make use of the buffalo? At least 12,000 years. There is a site in Alberta Province in Canada called Head-Smashed-In World Heritage Site that is associated with the Blackfoot Indians. It is one of several buffalo jump sites in North America. The earliest buffalo jump site is in Texas at Bonfire Shelter, dated to 12,000 years ago.
A buffalo jump is a cliff that the Indians used to herd and drive buffalo over to their deaths. The buffalo jump in Alberta had a pile of buffalo bones forty feet deep that archeologists have dated back over 6,000 years.
Archeological records show that buffalo were absent from central Texas for periods of 1000 to 1500 years. The use of the Alberta buffalo jump was demonstrated to an early European settler by the Blackfoot in the late 1800s, so it was still in use then. However, its use was not a frequent occurrence, perhaps a once in a lifetime experience.
The buffalo was nearly exterminated by the late 1870s due to wholesale slaughter by American hunters and the introduction of bovine diseases. By 1890, the number of buffalo in North America was reduced to less than 800 when some ranchers decided individually to preserve the species.
Now there are some 500,000 buffalo, but only 15,000 of these are considered to be wild and free-ranging. We should be grateful to those ranchers who considered this national icon to be worth preserving.
