(This story was first published in the Refugio County Press on Jan. 5)
It has been virtually determined for almost nine months that Gigi Poynter would become the second female county judge in Refugio County history.
Poynter won the Republican nomination in the March primary and went unopposed in the general election.
Since it appeared she would succeed Robert Blaschke, who held the office for eight years, Poynter has been attending county commissioners meetings along with working as an attorney in her Victoria law firm and raising two children, ages 6 and 3, with her husband, assistant district attorney Tim Poynter.
“This has been the biggest ‘hurry-up-and-wait’ ever,” said Poynter, who was sworn in on Jan. 1.
Poynter was also named one of Coastal Bend Publishing’s 50 “Women of Distinction” in August and recently earned her LLM (Master of Laws) degree in wealth management from Texas A&M University.
For her achievements, Poynter was selected the Refugio County Press Newsmaker of the Year.
Poynter had never run for public office before.
“My husband jokes around with me, because I can’t seem to help myself. I am part of an organization for a few years and then I want to be president,” Poynter said. “He asks me, ‘Can’t you just be the treasurer or secretary?’ ”
Poynter said she enjoyed the campaign.
“I wouldn’t say it went as expected. I don’t think I knew what to expect going into it,” Poynter said. “But it was exciting and a lot of fun.”
Poynter has one top priority for the county.
“Economic development is huge for me right now,” Poynter said. “We are uniquely situated to really have the kind of growth that other communities are looking for. I think a lot of the surrounding areas have had their turn. Victoria and Corpus Christi have had that growth. It’s kind of slowed down, but the fallout is where we can capitalize and grow.”
Poynter said she would consider seeking more funding from Operation Lone Star in reaction to the growing number of undocumented persons traveling through the county.
“I think that represents a whole host of problems,” Poynter said of the trafficking of undocumented persons. “A lot of my concern comes from the humanitarian perspective. We could allow people who are victims of trafficking to just pass through our communities without helping. To me, that’s horrifying.”
Poynter also plans to continue the reparations from Hurricane Harvey and increase preparedness measures for future natural disasters.
“There’s always more that could be done,” Poynter said. “We will have the benefit of hindsight. I think the framework that Judge Blaschke has created has made us more prepared for the future.”
Poynter inherits a commissioners court that remained intact after the 2022 elections.
“They are all great guys, and I’m very fortunate to have a court with so much experience,” Poynter said. “They all are great assets to their communities and I’m excited to work with them.”
Poynter said she rarely thinks about being a female county judge.
“I’m proud, but at the same time, I try not to think about that,” Poynter said. “I’m the county judge. I’m not the female county judge.”
Poynter has sought advice from Blaschke during her long wait to take the office.
“Judge Blaschke has made sure to include me on things that he thinks will help me,” Poynter said. “He also keeps me informed on conferences and things going on in the area.”
Poynter said she is ready to grow in her new role.
“I’m excited about the day-to-day,” Poynter said. “Just the excitement of seeing what each day brings is a very exciting prospect for me.”
