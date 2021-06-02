Tierra project provides homes, hope

Help from across the nation has led to the completion of a new community.
The Tierra de Esperanza Project, located on Pugh St. in Woodsboro, was finalized May 20 with the last 10 families receiving their keys. The ceremony, held at Saint Therese Catholic Church, was an emotional one for Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group Executive Director Christopher Brandt.
“What’s so beautiful about what we do, why we’re here today, is that all the people (that) participated in this program … (did so) out of the goodness of their hearts.”
CBDRG coordinated the effort to bring 23 families into new homes, with the first 13 given their keys in March. The neighborhood sits on 3.6 acres of land, with project partners committing a combined $2.3 million on home construction.
Depending on the homeowners’ family size and needs, two floor plans were used for the homes: either a two-bedroom, one-bath space or a three-bedroom, two-bath home. Each home is windstorm certified and includes energy-efficient central HVAC, refrigerator, stoves, ceiling fans, and laminate flooring throughout.
Construction took place throughout 2020, providing a hump to get over in the form of COVID-19.
“Who would start a project to build 23 houses during a pandemic and soaring labor costs?,” Brandt asked. “Well I can tell you people, it’s us … not only is it amazing that we were able to do this, but (to do it) under such challenging times. I would like to thank everybody … without you, I don’t know if we’d be able to do this.”
Main partners in the project included Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Inc., represented at the ceremony by Bishop Michael Mulvey. The charitiable organization was called a “true help,” including hosting Disaster Aid Ohio in the area to lend a hand.
“It’s a true privilege to be here … as I was sitting (here this morning), I saw a sign on the back of a shirt that says ‘hope,’” Mulvey said before leading the community in prayer. “This is a day of hope, and there’s always hope when we came together, work together.”
Other partners in the project rushed from across the state and country to aid Woodsboro’s post-Hurricane Harvey recovery process.
Also bringing their resources to the table were the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, Mennonite Disaster Service, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, Rebuild Texas, Refugio Community Development Foundation and Week of Compassion.
Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke stated that he was “eternally grateful” for the volunteer work that brought Tierra de Esperanza to life.
“What we’re celebrating today is a lot of blood, sweat, tears, a lot of patience,” he said. “To do this journey and help people get established, think about the new journey for the homeowners. The new smell of paint, new furnishings, they’re all new beginnings … it’s just an incredible, incredible honor.”
The judge stated that the process made him realize the community has “more in common” than it thinks, and that the bonds built in Tierra de Esperanza “will last a lifetime.”
“That’s what gets us through life, the relationships with each other,” Blaschke said. “Caring, compassionate nature of genuine human beings making sure that fellow (beings) are (okay).”
Through their past efforts, CBDRG and partners have completed 49 newly rebuilt homes in the area, replaced 67 manufactured homes and finished 152 major repairs. For more information on the group, visit www.coastalbenddrg.org.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•