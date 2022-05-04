The University of Houston-Victoria chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society inducted 59 students from the Victoria and Katy area, including one from Refugio County – Desirea Huerta of Tivoli – in a special ceremony on April 7.
The honor society invites students from the top of all academic disciplines to join, including the top 7.5 percent of second-term juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students. Previous members of the national honor society have served in the White House, Congress, and the Supreme Court of the United States, have won Nobel Prizes, Pulitzer Prizes, and numerous other national and international awards for service and achievement in their chosen fields.
Submitted by University
of Houston-Victoria Marketing
& Communications Department