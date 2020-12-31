With the amount of news in a whirlwind year like 2020, it’s hard to encapsulate it all.
To try and make sense of the year that was, the Refugio County Press has produced the following list of the top five news stories of 2020, using reports through news pages dating back to January. The list will be in ascending order, starting with:
5. Arrests made, drugs seized near school
While the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting Texas in March, another source of trouble was investigated by the Sheriff’s Offices in Refugio and Calhoun counties, which was reported in our March 19 edition.
An investigation by the two counties resulted in the seizure of about 1,650 grams of liquid methamphetamine from a home in the 200 block of Redfish Street in Tivoli, located across from Austwell-Tivoli Independent School District.
Three suspects were arrested in connection with the investigation. Arrested in the operation were Kelly Busker, 34, Carmen Gomez, 37, and Charity Thompson, 39, with the suspects reportedly delivering the methamphetamine to the Calhoun County area.
“We had received multiple complaints about that house and (have) been watching it for a couple of months,” said Lt. Jeff Raymond with the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
An outstanding warrant for Buskar out of Russell County, Kansas, for probation violation in connection with a charge of delivery of a controlled substance “gave (officers) a reason to stop them anytime we saw them,” said Raymond.
Deputy Joshua Solis was in the area watching the house. When two of the suspects departed, Solis conducted a traffic stop. Buskar consented to search of the suspects’ vehicle, but Gomez did not, prompting a visit from a canine unit.
“In (Gomez’) purse there was 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine,” Raymond said.
Law enforcement officers also searched the house (with Charity Thompson inside) and found several bottles of liquid methamphetamine. Despite the awareness of illegal activity from the suspects, Raymond stated that it took time build up this particular case.
“It’s not what we know but what we can prove,” he said. “We have to show a preponderance of evidence, and we are able to do that.”
Busker, Gomez and Thompson were each charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 - greater than 400 grams - in a drug free zone, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.
4. Car accident claims life of Woodsboro teen
A tragic accident befell an area teen in March, claiming the life of an accomplished Woodsboro student, which was reported in our March 26 edition.
Isabel Friedrichs, a Woodsboro High School senior, passed away due to a car accident on March 16 near Victoria. Friedrichs was the 2019 Refugio County Fair Queen and was a standout player on the WHS softball team, earning academic all-district recognition and second team all-district as a first baseman in 2019.
On top of her academic and athletic exploits, Friedrichs was also heavily involved in Blanconia 4-H, Refugio County, including producing the grand champion goat (and winning senior showmanship honors) during the 2019 youth livestock show.
“Our fearless leader…Blanconia 4-H loves you and will miss you, Isabel,” Blanconia 4-H posted on its Facebook page. “And we send lots of love and prayers to our other fearless leader, Melodie Friedrichs (Isabel’s mother) and to our fellow members, Hannah and Jackson (Isabel’s sister and brother).
3. Woman freed, man killed during standoff
A standoff between law enforcement and a man holding a female hostage at gunpoint captured the attention of the Refugio area back in April and appeared in our April 16 edition.
The incident, which began shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 7, was a near 17-hour ordeal ending with the female hostage safely freed and the gunman being fatally shot by law enforcement. The incident took place on Depot Street, not far from the Stripes convenience store in Refugio, with the gunman identified as 45-year-old Dewayne Curtis Lafond.
Officers with the Refugio Police Department, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office, Beeville Police Department, Bee County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the standoff.
The first call to law enforcement was received by the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office at 2:26 a.m. on April 7, when a woman called 9-1-1 and said there was a man with a gun inside her house at 109 Depot St. A minute later, a second call was received from a neighbor who reported hearing several gunshots. Responding to the call were Refugio Sheriff’s deputies James Longoria and Sgt. Jeff Raymond and Refugio Police Officer Tammy Gregory.
Responding officers went inside and announced their presence after they noticed the door was open to the house. After that, officers heard threats of violence from the gunman, claiming he would shoot his hostage if officers came any closer.
“Officers retreated from the front area of the residence and took cover behind a vehicle parked in the driveway,” Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. said. “Officers reported to communications that they had a hostage situation.”
The gunman, Lafond, had barricaded himself inside during that time. Officers contained the area and evacuated nearby residents for their safety, while contacts were made to other police agencies for help on the matter.
“Texas DPS hostage negotiators attempted to negotiate with Lafond, aiming for a peaceful resolution which was unsuccessful,” Diaz said.
Lafond had told officers, including Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales, that he wasn’t going to surrender and that he did not want to go to prison. The scene was then turned over to the DPS’ Texas Rangers division, which made the calculated decision to reduce the hostage from Lafond’s hands at about 7:30 p.m.
“Texas DPS Special Response teams tactically approached the residence and made entry resulting in an officer-involved shooting where Lafond was fatally shot,” Diaz said. “The victim was safely extracted and was unharmed. The active investigation is being handled by the Texas Rangers.”
The Ranger unit, as well as the bevy of law enforcement units that aided in the case, were much appreciated by the Refugio community.
“The Refugio Police Department would like to extend their sincere thanks to the members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Beeville Police Department, Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the Refugio Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and dedication in helping resolve a volatile situation,” Diaz said.
2. Chi-Bound Kelley selected by White Sox
It’s been quite the year for Jared Kelley, who traded in orange for white and BBQ for bratwurst. That story appeared in our June 18 edition.
Kelley, a dominant pitching arm for the Refugio program, was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 47th overall pick of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft on June 11. The White Sox announced on June 27 that the club signed Kelley to a minor-league contract, including a $3 million signing bonus.
“This is a moment I’ve been dreaming about for as long as I can remember and still can’t believe it’s real,” Kelley said.
The draft selection was the result of years of dedication, ending in the heat-thrower’s chance to land on a major league roster.
“According to MLB Pipeline, he could reach the Majors before he turns 21,” MLB.com wrote in its scouting report of Kelley.
The Bobcats standout is the son of John and Liz Kelley, and was a key member of a near-state run in 2019. Due to the pandemic, his hopes to go even further with the Refugio roster were dashed, leading up to his professional path.
Before the pro game would come calling, however, Kelley still had some accolades to pick up from his time in his hometown. Due to his dominance in 2020’s limited action, before COVID-19 ended the campaign, Kelley was named Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year.
The prestigious award was given for “his accomplishments on and off the field,” according to a Gatorade press release. Kelley joined a prized list of those who received the honor, including baseball legends Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodriguez and Clayton Kershaw. He continued Texas’ dominance in the baseball category of the Gatorade award, with four different Texan players taking the honor since 2015.
Gatorade coordinated a virtual congratulations for Kelley on the award, including a video call from Philadelphia Phillies’ superstar Bryce Harper.
“When I saw Bryce Harper on the call I was so confused and had no idea what was going on,” Kelley said. “He then said that I had received the national Gatorade player of the year and I was in shock, and did not know what to say.”
Kelley’s exploits go beyond the diamond, with the RHS graduate lending a hand to his community in recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Also, through his work as a member of the RHS National Honor Society, he volunteered cleaning up around his school during various sporting events.
“Jared is just a great young man,” RHS baseball coach Jarod Kay said. “He is someone who is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kind if kid, a hardworking young man of high character, and someone who it was an absolute joy to be able to coach for the last few years.”
1. Refugio County faces COVID-19 pandemic
As it did for the entire United States, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on Refugio County, claiming lives and creating chaos along the way.
At press time on Dec. 23, there have been 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Refugio County, with 38 estimated active cases.
The virus became an earnest threat in March, with county officials being in constant contact via phone to react to an ever-changing crisis.
“It’s a collaborative effort all over the world, the country and the state, and we are doing the best we can in Refugio County to stay on top of the threat in hope of containing it,” Refugio County Judge Robert Blaschke said in March. “It’s pretty incumbent for all of us to work together to stop the spread of this virus.”
The first positive case of COVID-19 to hit Refugio County was reported on April 30, with a male in his 50s receiving a positive test for the virus. Two more cases were diagnosed in May, with positive tests from a man in his 60s and a girl under age 10, providing a glimpse into the range of citizens the virus could infect.
Leading the charge on the medical front has been Refugio County Memorial Hospital, under the administration of Hoss Whitt. Whitt and his team worked with officials of each of Refugio’s communities to make sure “everybody is on the same page” in battling the virus.
“I’m proud of the way the hospital staff and the community are responding,” Whitt said in the springtime. “They’ve done a good job, and people are heeding guidelines and doing what they should to stay safe.”
A real surge in cases would take place in the summer months, with the case count reaching triple-digits. The human toll was felt in August, when the virus claimed the life of Val Ortega, owner of Val Ortega Life Insurance and former candidate for Refugio County Commissioner Precinct 1.
The virus also struck Refugio Mayor Wanda Dukes over the summer, who said she “had never in (her) life felt anything like this.” Dukes was taken to the hospital after passing out in the City Hall bathroom, and was given an IV in the emergency room to survive.
“They wanted to send me home but I knew if I left I would die,” Dukes said. “I stayed in the COVID-19 unit in Refugio and then they sent me to Victoria to DeTar. I think that was the best thing that could have happened.”
Dukes was uncertain where she contracted the disease, but urged residents to take the virus “seriously,” and was grateful for her life.
“I thank God that he wasn’t ready for me yet,” she said.
The rest of 2020 has been a period of adapting to the changes. Social distancing requirements were mandated throughout county and city buildings, while school halls were eerily silent through the majority of spring semester.
Despite the challenges, members of the community have pulled together and remained resilient.
“We’re here to help,” said Christy Lopez, office manager for Village Pharmacy in Refugio, which stayed open to assist in medical needs during the pandemic. “We plan to stay open and do what we can to help everybody.”
The cooperative mood was felt throughout the area. Local school staffs, during the time off in the spring, kept a meal pickup service intact. Through their vehicles, families of students could pick up their child’s meal for the day, and give the student a chance to say hello to a favorite teacher or staff member. Local churches offered accommodations for those looking to worship during the tough time, modifying services to give a live-streaming option via social media platforms and websites.
The Refugio County Press would like to wish readers a happy and safe 2021.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•