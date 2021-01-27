Two out of town residents lost their lives in Refugio County territory this month, as Texas Department of Safety troopers are currently investigating two separate auto accidents between Jan. 15-16 that claimed the lives of residents from Pharr and Rosenberg.
The first incident occurred on Jan. 15 at approximately 10:34 p.m. on US Highway 77, with the accident happening about 16 miles north of Refugio.
Preliminary DPS investigations show that Diana Carrazel Gonzalez, 53, from Pharr, was traveling south with a male passenger on US 77 in her 2007 Ford F-150 truck. A separate driver, riding in a 2011 F-150, attempted to pass Gonzalez on the roadway.
When the 2011 F-150 model attempted to pass, a wild animal appeared in the roadway, forcing the driver to take “faulty evasive action.” In the action, an unsafe lane change led to the striking of Gonzalez and her passenger. The 2007 F-150 veered off the roadway and overturned, causing Gonzalez to be ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The male passenger riding with Gonzalez was transported by Halo Flight to Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi with severe injuries. The driver of the 2011 F-150 model was not injured during the incident.
A second incident took place at approximately 1:13 p.m. the next day, with another attempt at passing in the roadway leading to fatal circumstances. Preliminary DPS investigations showed the incident taking place about nine miles north of Refugio in the county.
According to witnesses, 45-year-old Rosenberg resident Domingo Orozco Olivares was traveling south on US 77 at a high rate of speed. Olivares, in his 1997 Ford F-150, then attempted to pass a vehicle in the left lane by driving into the center median. The faulty evasive action caused the F-150 to veer across the roadway, overturning multiple times. Olivares was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
