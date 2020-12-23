For holiday shoppers looking to represent one of Refugio’s greatest sons, a new gift is shaking up (and down) the holiday season.
On Dec. 17, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the release of the first of seven officially licensed, limited-edition bobbleheads commemorating the seven no-hitters thrown by Refugio-born pitcher Nolan Ryan. The first bobblehead giving nod to Nolan’s no-hitters will feature the no-hitter thrown on May 15, 1973 with the California Angels. In Kansas City against the Royals, Ryan threw for 12 strikeouts with three walks and no hits.
“When I was looking for ideas for unique bobbleheads that haven’t been done, we had seen teams have done different bobbleheads commemorating no-hitters,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “But, there was nothing really cohesive related to Nolan Ryan’s historic seven no-hitters, which no one has gotten close to accomplishing, and probably won’t, especially the way the game is now. We thought, hey, let’s put together a unique series.”
The bobbleheads are being produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Major League Baseball merchandise. The bobblehead series will depict pitching or celebratory poses on a shiny gold base stamped with the team logo. Each package comes with a commemorative scoreboard backing, with the complete line-score and date of the no-no.
“That’s what really makes the bobblehead unique and special,” Sklar said. “We sort of went back, it was fun to relive … (it’s) reliving history and giving fan a chance to have a piece of history. Even though they’re coming out now, it’s a chance to look back and celebrate.”
Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to 700 (100 for each of the no-hitters) and are only available through the Bobblehead Hall’s website, store.bobblehead.com, for $45 each (plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order). A purchase of the first in the series will give access to purchasing the other six bobbleheads prior to their release throughout 2021.
Another purpose of the bobblehead, besides celebrating Ryan’s legacy, is assisting in the traditional family bond built by baseball.
“We see bobbleheads passed down from generation to generation,” Sklar said.
Ryan, the hard-throwing right-hander, recorded his first four no-hitters with the Angels. After the May 13 performance against Kansas City, he repeated his no-hitter feat in ’73 in a 6-0 victory over the Tigers on July 15. Later in his career, he threw no-nos with the Houston Astros (1981) and the Texas Rangers (1990, 1991), which Sklar says is fitting for the Lone Star son.
“Everything about him has Texas upbringing, attitude, it just made him a legend,” he said. “Today, Clayton Kershaw might be somebody who people might see similar. But, (Ryan) has seven no-hitters, (pitched) so many complete games, you see pitchers now pitching five or six innings. The dominance and doing it for different teams as well…doing it for the home state and pitching for the (Astros and Rangers) play a big role in his legend.”
For more information on bobblehead purchasing, visit store.bobbleheadhall.com.
