Walker on the case for area ailments

The bigger picture in the world of health this past year has been the COVID-19 pandemic, with more medical resources rushed to urgent care to support life-or-death emergencies. Non-COVID concerns have seemed to fall from the front of the brain to the back, using up medical knowledge on mask-wearing scenarios and social distancing.
Dr. Tammy Walker, DNP, knows this all too well. To combat minor medical concerns before they become major events, the doctor has opened up a minor and basic medical care services clinic in Refugio.
The clinic, located at the First United Methodist Church, provides minor care for those who cannot afford a traditional clinic, as well as for those who may be concerned about waiting in a clinic setting with potential exposure to COVID-19.
“This is basically my way of giving back where health is needed, where care is needed, and where access is needed,” she said.
Services from Dr. Walker will be provided within the rear of the church’s campus buildings, with hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Teleconference or videoconference meetings can also be scheduled on Wednesdays and Fridays between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The low-cost evaluation is similar to a checkup, with no emergency services provided. While there will be no medicine on site, Walker will be able to prescribe non-controlled substances such as heartburn or cholesterol medication. Each visit for an ailment rings a cost of $40, something Walker says is hard to come by today. The cost, she says, is for the producing of medical records to remain compliant with HIPPA laws and other regulations.
“I’m at a point where I just want to give back, that’s why this is a low-cost clinic.”
Examples of ailments Dr. Walker will assist with include arthritis, asthma, shingles, eye exams, skin rashes, UTIs and blood pressure screenings.
“If you have one single problem that’s very minimal, it can get out of proportion and really cause problems, especially with your elderly ... they can get very confused, they can have some other problems,” she said. “In general, that $40 is something anybody can afford. That’s how much it costs to go out to eat these days ... I thought that would be a decent amount to charge.”
Originally from southern Louisiana, Walker moved to Texas in 1992 and has been residing in Corpus Christi since 1997. She achieved her Doctorate’s degree in Nursing Practice from Texas A&M in 2018, followed by achieving her Master’s at the university.
A family nurse practitioner since 2009, the doctor has worked in regular walk-in clinics, as well as gaining experience with the state’s health department and her self-ran women’s clinic. Traveling through Refugio often to go between Corpus and Victoria, she desired a minor clinic of her own in the town, eventually finding the church as her sanctuary.
“I feel great, I love it (here),” she said. “This is what I love, this is what I do. This is who I am. I like to make a difference, I like to help people.”
One of Walker’s other services stressed was the ability to order a screening mammogram, something that could potentially uncover untreated cancers. The new clinic provides a new avenue for the screening, one that has seen a decline in usage over the past year.
“The preventive care has fallen by the wayside because of COVID ... that tells you there’s a huge number of people that have not cme in and gotten screened, had preventive care. That tells me that we’re going to have a lot of late-stage diagnosed cancers in the future, because nobody’s going in to get (a mammogram).”
The once-a-week clinic was the most the doctor could do, she said, as her full-time commitment to A&M has Walker tied to Aggieland. A professor for six years now, she presides over numerous classes such as advanced pharmacology and community health clinicals on all levels of the health path.
“I’ve always loved educating, I’ve always loved teaching” she said. “I’ve loved just working with other people, sharing my experience and my knowledge ... for me, just trying to give back and teach others what I’ve learned is very rewarding.”
Teaching on the levels of Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate’s path, Dr. Walker seeks to get all of her students into the action, including helping administer COVID-19 vaccines alongside students in Corpus. The “very rewarding” experience, as she puts it, is another step to her pupils achieving excellence in their craft.
“It’s like lighting a fire, and you really start to see it glow, and it’s the same with teaching. You give them the information that they need, and you just see that lightbulb go on and it lights them up. For me, it’s more of lighting that fire from within so that they really want to continue to learn.”
Taking time away from A&M was still no stress for the doctor, who relished the challenge to bring her talents to Refugio.
“If I can make that difference, provide that service, and that access, that’s huge ... it helps me in the sense that I have that gratification knowing I’m helping someone, but ultimately the greatest impact is on the patient, the family, and the community, and that’s what I’m here for.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Walker (patients 18 years of age or older only), call 361-266-3651 or email tlwalker@minor-care-clinic.com.
