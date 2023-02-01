What’s that buzzing around?

I spent a few days trying to decide on an interesting outdoor topic when one came buzzing to me. The weather on the Friday before New Year’s weekend was beautiful. It was so nice that I opened the sliding door to allow some fresh air in the house.
Within 20 minutes or so, I noticed a honey bee flying around the living room. With a bit of caution, I was able to coax it back outside. I went back to working on a project when another flew by, then another and another. I had six bees in the house within just a few minutes.
I managed to get most of them back outside and then thought it might be wise to close the screen door. Within a few more minutes, I had 10 more bees trying to get in. I finally decided to close the sliding door and they left.
I’m somewhat knowledgeable on honey bees. In a previous job, I was a park naturalist and one of my most well received programs was on honey bees. This behavior was something I’ve never seen before, after all, bees in Ohio would not be flying around in late December. What the heck was going on?
I called Mike, a bee keeper friend from Ohio wondering if he had an answer. He was aware of the recent cold spell in South Texas. He asked about the flowers. How did they fair? I explained, that whatever blooms we had were mostly gone due to the freeze.
Honey bees have a great sense of smell. Well kind-of. They really don’t pick up smells like we do. They sense chemical signals called pheromones which can be detected at great distances.
Mike had two reasons for the unusual activity. They’re hungry and might be smelling something in the house. Perfume, air freshener or anything sweet smelling might be what’s attracting them.
His second reason was there may be a queen bee that flew in. He said if that’s the case, you better keep the door shut because I would have a lot more than just a few bees trying to get in.
Thankfully, the problem didn’t get any worse, but I have seen a lot of honey bee activity in recent days. Since honey bees are so fascinating to so many people, I decided to share some of what I know about them from my days of educating the public on nature.
Honey bees are very beneficial in so many ways. They have long provided humans with honey and beeswax. Bees are also very valuable as plant pollinators. In the U. S., it is estimated that honeybees pollinate one quarter of all fruit produced for human consumption. That’s an estimated 10 billion dollars worth of work every year.
Their honey, if stored properly, can last indefinitely. It has great antibiotic properties. There is evidence that if you have certain allergies, and you eat raw honey collected from your area, it can relieve systems. Raw honey can be purchased from a local beekeeper.
Wild bee hives can contain up to 20,000 individuals while domestic hives can contain up to 80,000 bees. The hive or colony contains three different types of bees.
Queens: There is only one queen in each hive. Her job is to make more bees. The queen can lay up to 1500 eggs per day. The queen is the largest bee in the colony and she rules the hive. It is said that, if you have a mild mannered queen, then the bees will be less aggressive and the same goes the other way. If a queen bee dies, worker bees feed a substance called Royal Jelly to bee larvae to produce a new queen
Drones: They are all males and have no stingers. They’re job is to mate with the queen. They may only live about eight weeks. In colder northern climates, at the end of the season, any remaining drones are kicked out of the hive.
Workers: They are all female bees and have stingers. The young worker bees stay in the hive where they perform many tasks needed to maintain the hive. They also tend to the queen and drones and actually make the honeycomb. They’ll also protect the hive. As they get older, they fly out for the day to collect nectar and pollen.
The workers are highly specialized. They have a pollen basket on their back legs called a corbiculum. They also have an extra stomach for storing nectar or honey. The workers have special glands that produce beeswax.
As most of us have found out as kids running barefoot in the grass, bee stings are painful, but they can only sting once, then the bee dies. The reason is, they have a barbed stinger that stays in your skin as the bee pulls away. Honey bees really don’t want to sting us. It’s their only way of defending themselves or their hive.
The next time you see these busy bees flying around, you’ll have a better appreciation for what they do for us.