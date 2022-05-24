WHS captures medals at state academic meet

Woodsboro’s number sense, calculator applications and mathematics teams each captured silver medals at the UIL 2022 Academic Spring Meet on May 6 and 7 in Austin.
Woodsboro’s Nickolas Ellison took individual gold medals in all three competitions.
“This is absolutely the hardest-working team of math students I have ever had,” said Andy Dunn, Woodsboro’s coach in all three events. “Three of them were first-year students and the team still ended up taking three second-place plaques at state. It’s just unbelievable, and most of the credit goes to an incredibly talented young man, Nick Ellison.”
Ellison took first place in the individual number sense competition with 328 points. Other number sense team members were Madelyn Baker, Rene Hernandez and Joel Garcia.
Woodsboro had 404 points in the team standings. Lindsay won the team title with 537.
Ellison also won the calculator applications individual title with 334 points, which was the highest score among all classifications.
Other calculator applications team members were Hernandez, Baker and Katie Fricks.
Woodsboro finished with 736 points. Sabine Pass won the team title with 777.
In the mathematics competition, Ellison captured the individual gold medal with 244 points. Joining Ellison on the team were Baker, Hernandez and Aysha Rodriguez.
Latexo won the team title with 494 points, while Woodsboro was second with 348.
“Getting good at a competition is not about natural ability, it’s about how much effort you put into it,” Ellison said. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates and all the people that worked so hard to realize our goal of competing well at state.”
“I have done UIL for all four years of high school and this was my first year in math events and by far my favorite year, not only because of our success at state, but also because of Mr. Dunn and the awesome teammates I have spent so much time with,” Baker said. “We all showed up to every practice ready to give it our all and we have all improved so much over such a short time. I am going to miss our practices and I look forward to seeing how the team does next year.”
Ellison was also second in science and fifth in physics at the state competition.
