WHS community honors legend Houston with walk

A group of friends gathered at the Coach Aaron Houston Stadium, in Woodsboro, to walk a mile to commemorate the first anniversary of Houston’s death Thursday, May 20.
The track was lined with luminaries with the words “Good Enough is not Good Enough” which is a motivational phrase often used by Houston.
The event, organized by Madalynn Nixon, was also a fundraiser with all proceeds from the luminaries purchased going toward the Good Enough is Not Good Enough Scholarship fund.
The GEINGE scholarship committee awarded $4,000 to Woodsboro High School graduating seniors this year.
“Education was extremely important to Coach Houston and we are just trying to do what he would do if he sere still here...help these young adults continue their education,” said scholarship committee member Toni Rodriguez.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution to the Good Enough is Not Good Enough Scholarship fund can mail checks, payable to WISD ,to Amy Burns, P.O. Box 90, Woodsboro, Texas 78393.
