WHS UIL academic team advances to regional level

Members of Woodsboro High School's University Interscholastic League academic team competed at the district level Saturday, March 27. Pictured (front row, from left) are Faith Arnold, Maddie Baker, and Ashley Carlson; (middle row, from left) Cassie Mead, Julie Martinez, Hailey Briseno and Amanda Valentine; and (back row, from left) Michael Love, Roger Gonzalez, Nickolas Ellison, Coy Burns and Jessee Dunnivan (Photo by Richard Fierova)