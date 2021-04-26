WHS UIL academic team advances to regional level

The Woodsboro University Interscholatic League academic team competed at the district level on March 27.
Several students advanced to the regional level including Amanda Valentine (prose, 3rd place) with alternates Hailey Briseno and Jessee Dunnivan; Briseno (persuasive speaking, 3rd place); Nickolas Ellison (number sense, 1st place) and Roger Gonzalez (number sense, 3rd place) with Coy Burns and Cassie Mead as alternates.
In number sense team competition the team of Ellison, Gonzalez, Mead, Burns and substitute Julie Martinez was awarded 1st place.
In the category of calculator applications Ellison came in 1st place with Burns as the alternate. The team of Ellison, Burns, Gonzalez and Faith Arnold was awarded 1st place with Mead as the substitute. Ellison was 1st in mathematics with Mead and Gonzalez as alternates. The mathematics team of Ellison, Mead, Gonzalez, Burns and substitute Julie Martinez placed 1st.
Competing in the science category was Ellison (2nd place) who was the top scorer in physics and the alternate for biology and chemistry. The team of Ellison, Adalene McWilliams and Alexis Davis were alternates for regional.
Michael Love placed 2nd in social studies and Maddie Baker came in 3rd in headline writing.
Baker and Ashley Carlson placed 2nd and 3rd in literary criticism.
The regional meet was held Saturday, April 17, in Three Rivers.