The Williamson Senior Citizen Center reopened its doors at 9 a.m. Monday, May 3, after having being closed since March 2020. Some of the factors considered by the board of directors and members when making the decision to reopen the facility were the number of people in Refugio County who have received the coronavirus vaccine, the number of active cases in the county and input from other senior centers. Twenty-one members were there on the reopening day.
The centers’ hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center may remain open later if prior arrangements have been made with a director.
All Refugio County residents who are at least 55 years old are eligible to become a member of the Williamson Center. A membership is obtained by completing an application. There is no age requirement for those who attend the center as a guest of a member.
A dine-in only lunch is served daily at a cost of $3. Each meal will, typically, include a main course, at least one side dish, salad, drink and a dessert. Occasionaly, the menu might have to be changed when something unexpected comes up. Reservations for the noon meal are not required; but, diners are asked to sign in.
Other than the cost for lunch there are no additional fees associated with being a member of the Williamson Center; however, donations are always welcome and appreciated.
In addition to a daily economical meal, the center provides its members with an opportunity to interact with others socially. As it was before the start of the pandemic, the center is available for members to come work puzzles, play dominoes, Mahjong and other games. A spokesperson stressed that these activities are not initiated by the center.
At this time representatives from Victoria Community Action are not coming to the center to provide utility assistance to county residents as they did before the pandemic.
In an effort to keep everyone safe the board of directors asks that those who come to the center be responsible, practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times (except while eating) when inside the building.
A common misconception is that the Williamson Center is operated by Refugio County Elderly Services. That is not the case.
“The Williamson Senior Center is governed by its Board of Directors. Refugio County Elderly Services has no responsibility or jurisdiction over the Williamson Center,” clarified at-large member Debbie Sternadel.
The directors of the center are President James Kay, Vice-President Jim Lowder, Secretary Alice Moring and Treasurer Kathy Powers. Phyllis Hayes, Sternadel, Rita Gayton, Ruthie Henderson and Lois Cox are at-large members.
The directors and members of the Williamson Center welcome anyone who would like to volunteer their time and services to help with the day to day operations of the center.
