Winner, winner, chicken dinner

So, how is everyone doing with their New Year’s resolutions so far? This year I decided not to make any resolutions at all. Instead, I listed some goals for the year. Resolutions, if broken, are done and leave you disappointed in yourself. But with goals, even if you mess up one day, the goal is still there and you can still reach for it.
My first goal was to get off sugar and so far, so good. I hope I don’t see another Christmas cookie until next year, as all that sugar really caused my inflammation to flair.
Next, I have the goal to be grain-free mainly because corn and wheat are so heavily GMO modified, rice causes my blood sugar to spike, and the doctor told me if I wanted to lose weight to stop eating oatmeal for breakfast.
My other goals are to go to our new local gym more than once a month and to take the dogs off property for walks so they can see more of the world.
To go along with my food goals, I threw together this low-carb casserole with odds and ends out of the refrigerator. I used a lot of green beans in this as they are my favorite vegetable. You can use a desired amount of drained canned green beans, if you wish. If you don’t have the exact same cheeses, use what you have. I think Pepper Jack would have worked well in this, too.
And because beets are so good for you, I started eating those again.
Green bean & chicken bake
• 1 lb. frozen green beans
• 1/4 red onion, sliced paper-thin
• 1/2 of an (8 oz.) carton sliced mushrooms
• Favorite pieces from a rotisserie chicken (skin removed, deboned, and then cut into bite sized pieces)
Sauce:
• 4 oz. (1/2 block) cream cheese
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
• 4 oz. fresh mozzarella, grated
• 1/8 cuphalf & half
• 1 egg
• 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/2 tsp. onion power
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/8 tsp black pepper
Preheat oven to 350. Butter a large deep baking dish. Set aside.
Steam the frozen green beans to desired tenderness, place in the baking dish and lightly sprinkle with salt.
Next, layer on the thinly sliced red onion, the sliced mushrooms and the chicken (I used two thighs and two drumsticks).
To make the sauce: Unwrap the cream cheese, put it on a saucer, and zap in the microwave for 22 seconds to soften. Place in a mixing bowl and whisk together with the sour cream. Add in all remaining ingredients and stir until smooth.
Pour this sauce over the casserole and bake for 30-35 minutes or until heated through.
Sprinkle lightly with paprika for color, if desired before serving.
To make the beets, dump a can of sliced beets, regular or pickled, along with the liquid into a small sauce pan and heat up until they are warm. To serve, drain the beets and then top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkling of fresh or dehydrated chives.