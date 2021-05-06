For a man who dedicated his life to Woodsboro education, Aaron Houston’s town paid back a small dedication in kind.
On April 7, Woodsboro Independent School District held an official dedication ceremony for new signage memorializing Coach Aaron Houston Stadium, bringing together the community to honor the longtime WISD athletics patriarch. Houston began teaching and coaching in WISD in 1986, and passed away in May 2020.
“He was a father figure for many people in Woodsboro,” WISD Superintendent Dr. Ronald D. Segers said. “His motto was ‘good enough is not good enough.’ He was always looking to find a way to get better. He supported kids, would do anything for anyone in the community.”
The WISD football and track arena was named after Houston via a community-wide effort, with WISD alum and San Antonio police officer Doug Green bringing the idea to school board in 2020. Last fall, school board officially approved of the re-naming, going through what Segers called a “major process” with the University Scholastic League (UIL) to dedicate the stadium. Once named, the process cannot be undone for decades.
There is little need for another re-naming, however, as Houston’s efforts will last for generations of Eagles and Lady Eagles. While he was never a head coach, he was the point man for many seeking his advice.
“You look around the state of Texas, you’re not going to find a stadium that’s named after one of the assistant coaches,” said Woodsboro High School head softball coach Jaime Cano. “That’s how important he was to our community. That’s how much he meant to our community. That’s how much he meant to our kids.”
Always the consummate professional, Houston was happy not taking on the head coaching role, being “comfortable” with who he was as a teacher.
“If you met Coach Houston, he was comfortable in his role,” Cano said. “He’d been there, he’d coach, he was just happy with his role … he’d walk through the playground, and kids come up to him and say ‘hey Coach Houston, watch me, watch me, look at me do this, Coach, I can’t wait to play for you Coach Houston.’ That’s what he had about him. He loved these kids, the kids knew that. That’s the kind of person he was.”
Houston dabbled in several sports during his coaching career, with football and track being his bread and butter. Regardless of sport, the mentor kept the same motivational attitude.
“Each sport is different, so he approached it in a different way, but still with the same mentality of respecting the game, loving the game, and having to work,” Cano said. “One of the things he always talked about to the kids is you have to have that want to. You got to want to. He always stressed that it doesn’t take talent to hustle, some of those quotes that always just stick out to me.”
That sentiment is echoed by Uvalde ISD Athletic Director and football coach Wade Miller, who takes inspiration from his time spent with Houston from 2012-17.
“He was a great motivational speaker,” Miller said. “He could get kids fired up in a heartbeat. He would talk about playing to their ability … I’ll catch myself every now and then when I’m talking to kids before a game, I’ll say ‘goodness, that’s something Coach Houston would say.’”
Miller stated that he kept his friendship with Houston after leaving WISD, receiving the coach’s advice whenever needed in his new position. When asked if he had an example of Houston’s dedication to the community, Miller said that it was “hard to pick one.”
“It was every day … kids would need money and stuff, and he wasn’t going to give them money,” he said. “But, he had some land outside of town a little bit, if he needed brush cleared, he would find a kid he knew needed it, he would get them to come work. I don’t know if he really needed it cleared, he just wanted to help them out. It was things like that all the time.”
Through his professional and personal endeavors, the coach represented the soul of Woodsboro. That soul now has another eternal resting spot within the confines of his district.
“He gave his heart and soul to that community and those kids that he coached,” Miller said. “I don’t think there’s ever been a place named after somebody that’s more deserving. When you think of Woodsboro, you think of Aaron Houston and what he did for everybody in that community. It’s a great tribute.”
