The Woodsboro Independent School District’s future leadership became clear this month, with a choice made for superintendent of schools made by WISD’s Board of Trustees during a Dec. 18 meeting.
Dr. Ronald David Segers Jr., who has been serving as acting superintendent for WISD since Nov. 17, was chosen by the board of trustees as the lone finalist to serve as superintendent of schools. In addition to his work as acting superintendent, Dr. Segers is currently the principal of Woodsboro Junior/Senior High School.
Per state law requirements, the WISD Board must wait a minimum of 21 days after naming a lone finalist to extend a contract. The board will consider and take possible action to extend a contract to Dr. Segers at a future meeting after the 21-day waiting period.
“The board appreciates Dr. Segers’ performance and accomplishments as the Woodsboro Junior/Senior High School principal and during his tenure as acting superintendent and is looking forward to working closely with Dr. Segers in his role as superintendent of schools,” WISD wrote in a press release.
Dr. Segers’ education and experience were crucial cogs to his selection as superintendent. Segers earned his undergraduate degree from East Texas Baptist University in 1997, and went on to receive a master’s degree in education and doctorate in education from Stephen F. Austin University.
His educational career began as a biology teacher and coach in 1997, with Segers serving public schools in an administrative capacity since 2005. The 15-year career has led to Woodsboro, where Dr. Segers joined as Woodsboro Junior/Senior High School principal in 2020.
