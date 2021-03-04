Woodsboro fire consumes car

The Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a brush fire off the corner of Wranosky Road and Reed Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
Volunteer fire departments from Bayside and Refugio also assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Woodsboro Fire Chief, Lee A. Riemenschneider, stated that the fire was started when a Woodsboro resident was burning trash in a barrel.
Wind blew sparks from the barrel across a neighboring fence and the grass, dead from the recent winter storm, was ignited.
An abandoned car, pens, storage barrels, telephone poles, timber and other miscellaneous items on the property were consumed in the fire.
The WVFD returned to the scene later that evening after a report of flames at the scene was called in.
Firefighters found that some of the old timber had re-ignited and was smoldering, but it was mostly smoke.
After a neighbor called to complain about smoke drifting toward his property on Tuesday, Feb. 23, Riemenschneider again went to the scene.
He determined that the fire was indeed out; there was just residual smoke.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
