Woodsboro ISD adds SRO

John Balderamas realizes his new job in law enforcement requires him to be a communicator and role model as much as a peace officer.
Balderamas began his career as a school resource officer (SRO) for Woodsboro ISD on April 4. An SRO is a sworn-in law enforcement officer with arrest powers who works in school settings.
“I think it takes a special person to be an SRO,” Balderamas said. “You don’t want to go too hard on the kids, because you may be ruining their chances for college or later in life. Sometimes they just need that support, but they also need to know the path they are going down if it’s a reoccurring habit.”
Balderamas, 36, served 12 years in the Coast Guard before graduating from Victoria College’s Law Enforcement Academy in December 2018. He was a patrol officer in the Beeville Police Department for nine months before serving two years as a deputy for the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.
Balderamas said his experience in the Coast Guard was influential in him pursuing the SRO job for Woodsboro ISD.
“I was a recruiter my last four years in the Coast Guard, so I enjoyed working with youth coming out of high school,” Balderamas said. “Kids are asking if they should go into the military of go right into the workforce. It was nice to help give those kids the opportunity to make something of themselves. Being able to be that little difference for them meant a lot to me. I want to be able to do that here, being a role model for the students and be somebody they can talk to. You have to show up each day and give it that 110 percent for them.”
Balderamas will continue receiving active shooter training during the summer.
“First and foremost, my job is to provide security for the schools,” said Balderamas, who will receive additional active shooter training this summer. “I think having an SRO on campus will give parents that reassurance that someone is there who can prevent some of these things from happening.”
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers said the school district is delighted to have Balderamas on campus.
“Having him onsite will enhance the security of our campuses and foster relationships between local law enforcement and our students,” Segers said. “This is the first time Woodsboro has employed a full-time SRO. I am grateful to the city of Woodsboro and the WISD board of directors for making this opportunity a reality for our community.”
Balderamas looks forward to building relationships with students and staff.
“You go to the elementary school and those kids look up to you,” Balderamas said. “You get fist bumps and high-fives. It’s great. High schoolers are at that age where they’re kind of skeptical, but it’s my job to get that positive rapport with them so they feel they have someone they can approach and talk to.”
