Woodsboro’s Adam Dominguez took first place in the 165-pound weight class at the Kingsville Brahma Strong Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 13.
Dominguez had lifts of 385 in the squat, 195 in the bench press, and 315 in the deadlift for a total of 895 pounds.
In the 148-pound weight class, Woodsboro’s Tayden Grimes took second and teammate Glenn Giddens placed third. Grimes had a squat of 305, bench press of 155, and deadlift of 300 for an 860 total. Giddens scored a 715 total with a 275 squat, 165 bench press, and 275 deadlift.
Woodsboro’s Colton Wiginton was third in the 198-pound weight class with a 400 squat, 225 bench press, and 405 deadlift for a 1,030 total.