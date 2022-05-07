A proposition on the May 7 ballot to increase the town of Woodsboro’s sales and use tax to 8.25 percent from 7.25 percent was rejected by Woodsboro voters.
In unofficial results released on May 7, the proposition by the town of Woodsboro was defeated 61-53.
The proposition was favored by absentee and early voters by a 31-26 margin.
The results are unofficial until canvassed.
Incumbent Bayside councilmember Charmaine Briseno was re-elected by defeating challenger Donna Easton 47-31 for the Place 2 seat.
Challenger Jimmy R. Simmons defeated incumbent Bayside councilmember Ken Dahl for the Place 3 seat by a 51-27 margin.
Three incumbent Refugio County Memorial Hospital board of directors held off challenges.
Harry Lawson defeated Rodger Breeden 258-179 for the Place 2 seat, Bob Koonce defeated Tara Stephenson 298-132 for the Place 3 seat and Sandra Ermis defeated Rosemary Vega 283-151 for the Place 4 seat.
