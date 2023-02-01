Woodsboro's Niemann named Co-MVP

Woodsboro sophomore quarterback/defensive back Layton Niemann was named the Co-Most Valuable Player of the All-District 16-2A, Division II football team announced recently.
Niemann shared the award with Bruni junior quarterback/defensive back Albert Esquivel.
Woodsboro junior running back/linebacker TK Morgan, sophomore fullback/safety Glen Giddens and lineman Reed Fricks were chosen to the first-team offense and defense.
Other Woodsboro players named to the first-team offense were sophomore tight end Aiden Flores, freshman wide receiver Jordan Vega, sophomore center Cole Spalek and senior offensive lineman Michael Love.
Other Eagles chosen to the first-team defense were junior utility player Dereck Hatchett, junior defensive end Brenner Kurtz, senior inside linebacker Adam Dominguez and junior cornerback Jordan Garcia.
Woodsboro players chosen to the second team were junior offensive lineman Braden Briseno, senior offensive lineman Jacob Ortega, senior kicker Austin Daniels, sophomore defensive lineman Roel Gonzales and junior outside linebacker Greg Veselka.
The Eagles’ James Meacham earned honorable mention at outside linebacker and wide receiver, and Flores received honorable mention at defensive end.
Bruni senior wide receiver Jorge Preza and Agua Dulce freshman running back Bryan King were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year.
Bruni junior linebacker Diego Padilla was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Bruni freshman Mario Canales and Agua Dulce freshman Benny Espinoza shared the Newcomer of the Year honor.