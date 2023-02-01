World Series of Refugio Hold'em Tournament on Feb. 4

The Fourth Annual World Series of Refugio Hold’em Tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Refugio County Expo Center, located at 206 Fairgrounds Road in Refugio. Participants must be at least 21 years of age. The entry fee is $150 (no rebuys). Those registering by Jan. 16 will receive 2,000 additional chips. Register at Refugioeducationfoundation.org
Included with the entry fee are a chance at the $5,000 first place prize, free beer, barbecue chicken meal and a hot dog station/trail mix bar. There will be $15,600 in total payouts to the top 18 players based on 216 entries.
Check in/registration/meal begin at 11 a.m. The tournament begins at 1 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Refugio ISD Education Foundation.
For more information, call/text Darren at 361-550-6447 or Stacy at 361-646-3531.