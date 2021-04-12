A time-honored tradition came back to the Refugio County Fairgrounds the week of March 24-28, with the lucrative return of the Refugio County Fair and Livestock Show.
Coming back for 2021, the show featured exhibitions in several animal categories, all leading up to the March 27 youth auction date. The auction brought in approximately $270,849 before additional add-on contributions, all going to support the youth of Refugio County.
Headlining the auction were the grand and reserve champions in their respective breeds, brought forth to the stage by exhibition winners crowned throughout fair week. Selling at the auction were grand and reserve champion steers, lambs, hogs, goats, turkeys, broilers and rabbits.
In the steer category, grand breed champion Colton Wiginton sold his project for a total of $9,400 to several buyers. Buyers for the grand champion project were Refugio County Steer Supporter, Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Nick Arredondo Livestock Services, Beeville Livestock Commission, Vantage Bank Texas, First State Bank of Louise, Terry Metting, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, Heath Harkins, C3 Cattle, David & Denise Poland, IV Services and All Star Performance Horses.
For the lambs, grand champion Sydney Freudiger-Arredondo saw her project sell for $23,750 to a cavalcade of buyers. Chipping in for the project were Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, First State Bank of Louise, Buck Kelley, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Romulo & Rachel Mascorro, Mission River Classic, Jeremy & Brittney Mascorro, Ceanna & Leah & Kadence Brown, Friends of the Fair, South Texas Veterinary Clinic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Aztec Chevrolet, JP Sports Cattle, Taftcot Farms, Auto Glass Solutions, Dr. & Mary Arredondo Sr., Bomb Barbeque Cafe, Superior Auto and Bee Auto Specialty.
Hog grand champion Ceanna Brown was able to sell the pig project for $11,400. Buyers for the hog were STAC Service LLC, NA Ag, 4-H Supporters #1, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer, Friends of the Fair, Stephen & Samantha Meza, First State Bank of Louise, Gulf Coast Weed Control, Gulf Coast Oilfield Supply LLC and Nick Arredondo Livestock Services.
On top of his grand honors in steers, Wiginton was also picked as the grand champion lamb presenter, selling his project at auction for $6,100. Putting in funds for the lamb were Allen Samuels Chevrolet, Friedrichs in Memory of Isabel, Mission River Classic, Beeville Livestock Commission, Neal & Linda Haertig, Stephen & Samantha Meza, WIlkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Brenda & Gary Lamprecht, First State Bank of Louise, Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, Jennifer Payne, NA Ag, STAC Service LLC, John & Boogie Barber and Myers Kids.
Earning grand honors in the turkey breed category was Justin Speis, selling the project for $2,100. Buyers for the turkey were Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Ressmann Family, Vantage Bank Texas, Neal & Linda Haertig, First State Bank of Louise and Thomas & Cathy White.
Thomas Barber was able to sell his grand champion broiler project at the auction for $8,650 to the following buyers: Carolin Niemann Estate, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Thomas & Cathy White, Vantage Bank Texas, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers, Deb Bauer, Clara E. Bauer and First State Bank of Louise.
In the rabbit category, Caleb Hesseltine’s grand project went at auction for a total of $3,350. Buyers for the project were Brian & Cecilia Wiginton, O. Meza Construction Co, Oscar & Priscilla Meza, Stephen & Samantha Meza, Clara E. Bauer, Jennifer Payne, Wilkinson Chevrolet/Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers and STAC Service LLC.
The fair week also featured a fair parade on March 23, a return of the fair carnival, and a rodeo from March 26-27.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•