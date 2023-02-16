A foggy, misty morning wasn’t going to stop multitudes of young anglers from trying their luck at the 31st Annual Kid Fish derby on Saturday, Jan. 28. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) hosted the event at Lake Corpus Christi State Park in Mathis in conjunction with the 100 Year Anniversary celebration of Texas State Parks.
Excitement filled the air as the first 100 young anglers lined the banks in anticipation of the 9 a.m. kick-off. Within minutes of the first casts, several kiddos could be seen reeling in catches of rainbow trout.
On Thursday, January 26, TPWD Inland Fisheries Division released 1,800 rainbow trout into a sectioned off bay in the day-use area of the park. The average size was nine inches with a few larger trout in the mix. Participating kids were permitted to keep up to their limit of fish if they wish.
The kids were organized into groups of 100 per hour. Every young angler received a colored wrist band that designated which hour they would be fishing. The event ended at 2 p.m.
Every kid that signed up to fish also received a free fishing rod and reel combo. According to Park Interpreter Josie Gunter, the combos were funded through a $5,000 grant provided by the Ed Rachal Foundation in Corpus Christi.
There were plenty of kids that caught their very first fish.
“All you had to do was walk around and see their faces lighting up,” said Gunter. “I think we gave out over 100 first fish certificates, it’s pretty great to know that that memory is going to be with them.”
Park officials were prepared for 500 kids. In addition to the kids and their families, park staff and volunteers ,along with vendors and educational booths, made for a morning gathering that was quite large. Assistant Park Superintendent Krista Gonzales noted that the crowd was better than expected.
At 9:30 a.m., Park Superintendent Randy Bates checked in with staffers to get a count on how many kids had signed up, the response over his radio was 361 wrist bands had been issued so far. Bates explained that last year’s event had to be curtailed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We could only allow 50 kids per session and we had to practice social distancing,” Bates said.
Once the kids were done fishing on Saturday, the area was open to park guests for fishing. The rainbow trout will remain in the netted off area until they are all caught.
This usually takes about a month, then staff will remove the containment net.