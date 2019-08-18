After school programs resume in September

PORTLAND – All programs including “After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge” will resume in September. A calendar for these events is available at the library.
• Teen Book Club, for teens in grades 7-12, will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Discussion will be about “I Am Still Alive” by Kate Alice Marshall. The group will meet at the Portland Dairy Queen. Next month the group will be discussing “Restart” by Gordon Korman. Copies are available at the library.
• The Optimist Coastal Bend Chess Foundation will present “Chess at the Library” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. Players of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend. Chess boards will be provided.
• The Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. Copies are available at the library.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Sept. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books on the shelves include “Ambush” by Barbara Nickless, “Bark of Night” by David Rosenfelt and “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci.
New non-fiction books available now include “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.” by Steven Gillon, “Desperate Forgiveness: How Mercy Sets You Free” by Alan Robertson and “Writing to Persuade: How to Bring People Over to Your Side” by Trish Hall.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.