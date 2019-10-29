Alfaro re-elected to state association board

AUSTIN – The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) has reelected Moises Alfaro of Mathis ISD to a three-year term on the TASB Board of Directors, representing TASB Region 2.
Alfaro is a trustee for Mathis ISD in his second term on the board. He is a former educator, having taught in Pasadena ISD and served as a teacher, assistant principal, associate principal, and principal in Mathis ISD. He was named the 2011 Assistant/Associate Principal of the Year for Region 2 by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.
Currently, he works as a health, safety, and environmental manager for Wood Group PSN, an oil field maintenance and construction company. Alfaro works part-time for the Education Service Center Region 2 as a field supervisor for the Crossroads adult education program.
Alfaro earned a bachelor of arts in biology from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s in educational administration and doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students. For more information on TASB, visit tasb.org.