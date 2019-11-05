Bob and Sue Bequec of Mathis named 2020 Spirit Center Celebrity Dinner honorees

CORPUS CHRISTI – The Fannie Bluntzer Spirit Center is honored to announce Bob and Sue Becquet of Mathis as honorees of its 8th Annual Celebrity Dinner “Noche Cubana Tropical.”
The Becquets’ recognition for their dedication and continued support of the Spirit Center and the Coastal Bend Community will take place April 16.
“We are overjoyed that Bob and Sue Becquet accepted our invitation to be the honorees of next year’s Celebrity Dinner. Not only have they supported the mission of the Spirit Center since its initial stages, but also many other community causes,” said Sandra Allison, Spirit Center board president.
The Becquet family is well known in the community for their philanthropic contributions. Bob Becquet previously served as board president of the Spirit Center and currently sits on the Advisory Board.
The 2020 Celebrity Dinner “Noche Cubana Tropical” will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Corpus Christi Country Club. The goal of this signature fundraiser is to continue the scholarship fund to provide opportunities for youth in the area who otherwise cannot afford to pay their way or have never experienced the joy and benefits of an overnight life-changing retreat. In addition, funds will support the expansion project of beautiful enhancements of the outdoor area.
“We are pleased to be the 2020 Celebrity Dinner Honorees,” said Bob Becquet, founder of Coastal Deli Inc., DBA Jason’s Deli Franchise. “We have been committed to the Spirit Center since its inception.
“We always felt there was a need in this community for a facility that provides individuals of all denominations, a place to unplug from the outside world and reconnect with God and nature. We have been blessed that this project is led by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament.
“We look forward to its further development as well as its continuing to serve the Coastal Bend and its surrounding areas.”