‘Book Your Summer’ deemed a success

TAFT – The Taft Public Library and the City of Taft enjoyed taking candy to The First Light Daycare; the children were not able to come to the Library and City Hall because of the weather so the wonderful Public Works people went to them. The children loved seeing Mario and Luigi and the Pumpkin Texanna. The children loved all the characters and really loved the candy. Also included are some pictures of the staff, the City of Taft employees and of course the librarian. It was a fun filled day and then there was Halloween on the Green. There was such a great turn out, the children and their parents all dressed in their costumes. Employees passed out candy, popcorn, pickles, Frito pies, hot dogs and the police department had the haunted house.
Taft Christmas Festival and Illuminated Parade and Barbecue Cook-off will be on Dec. 7, at the Taft City Memorial Park. The festival hours are noon to 9:30 p.m. There is still time to sign up for a booth or to be in the parade come by the library to get an application. The barbecue cook-off will be going on all day. Entertainment will be provided and a 50/50 raffle will take place. There will be plenty of food and games … and Santa and Mrs. Claus will come to Taft aboard a fire truck to talk to the children at the gazebo. This is a fun filled, family event so come and enjoy.
Mr. Kippy’s Storytime will be conducted at the Taft Public Library every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The following books were purchased with memorial funds:
– “Blood Genius” by John Sanford
– “Helicopters” by Kate Riggs
– “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson
– “Cats a Portrait in Pictures & Words” by Charlotte Fraser
– “My Friend has Dyslexia” by Amanda Doering Tourville
– “Texas Wildlife Photographs” from Texas Wildlife Magazine
– “Water can be ... ” – by Laura Purdie Salas
– “The Magnolia Story” by Chip & Joanna Gaines
– “Stealth” by Stuart Woods
– “The Guardians” by John Grisham
– “Night Fire-Harry Bosch #22” by Michael Connelly
– “The Christmas Spirits on Todd Street” by Karen White
The following books were donated to the library:
– “My Dream Playground” by Kate M. Becker (donated by KaBOOM!)
– “Let’s Build a Playground” by Michael J. Rosen (donated by KaBOOM!)
– “The Story of Valentine’s Day” by Nancy J. Skarmeas
– The complete series of “Sugarcreek Mysteries” includes 30 books
The month of October at the Taft Public Library showed a total circulation of 412 with the number of library visits totaling 609. The library was used 23 times for various programs and meetings. Patrons using the public access computers totaled 205 with 2295 Wi-Fi users.