‘Book Your Summer’ was a success

TAFT – The month of August was a very hot month and members of the community were welcomed to visit and enjoy the a/c. Visitors also discovered other amenities the library had to offer. In addition to books, magazines and other media sources, the library offers free access to the internet.
Computer classes featuring Microsoft Office’s Word and Excel for beginner’s will be offered in October and November. Classes are presented free of charge.
Mr. Kippy’s Storytime will be conducted at the Taft Public Library every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The following books are new to the Taft Public Library.
– “The Pigeon Has to Go to School” by Mo Willems
– “Prisoner B-3087” by Alan Gratz
– “Project 1065” by Alan Gratz
– “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman
– “Booked” by Kwane Alexander
– “Big Nate: Welcome to My World” by Lincoln Pierce
– “Big Nate: Say Goodbye to Dork City” – by Lincoln Pierce
– “The Bad Guys #1” by Aaron Blabey
– “The Bad Guys in Mission Unpluckable #2” by Aaron Blabey
– “The Bad Guys #4” by Aron Blabey
– “Judy Moody Declares Independence” by Megan McDonald
– “Judy Moody Saves the World” by Megan McDonald
– “Judy Moody Girl Detective” by Megan McDonald
– “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” by Megan McDonald
– “Rosie Revere Engineer” by Andrea Beaty
– “Contraband” by Stuart Woods
– “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
– “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter
– “The Inns” by James Paterson
– “Change Your Brain Change Your Life” by Daniel G. Amen
– “Outfox” by Sandra Brown
– “The Bitterroots” by C. J. Box
Books bought with memorial funds include:
– “The Hummingbirds of Texas” by Clifford Shackelford
– “Cowboys 101” by Brad M. Epstein
– “Lost & Found” by Danielle Steel
– “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber
The month of July at the Taft Public Library showed a total circulation of 398 with the number of library visits totaling 598. Various programs for special events and meetings used the library 25 times. Patrons using the public access computers totaled 185 with 262 Wi-Fi users.