‘Book Your Summer’ was a success

TAFT – The summer reading program, “Book Your Summer at the Taft Public Library,” was a wonderful success. There were 105 children in attendance and all had a wonderful time. The Library would like to recognize friends and teachers, Christina Hiracheta, without whose help the summer reading program would not have been such a success and Lisa Garcia a teacher at Taft ISD.
Mr. Kippy will be back at the Taft Public Library on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Story Time will be every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The Wesley Nurse was at the library visiting with some of the Library’s patrons, she answered questions about health issues and other concerns. She is a valuable asset to the Library Family. The next visit is on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Food Drive was a success. The Library was able to supply many nonperishable food items to the local Food Pantry.
The following books are new to the Taft Public Library.
– “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hildebrandt
– “The USS Arizona Story” by Cynthia Kennedy Henzel
– “The William Gustloff Story” by Michael Capek
– “Spidey #7” by Robbie Thompson
– “Spidey #12” by Robbie Thompson
– “Biggie!” by Mo Willems
– “Coco” – A story of music, shoes & family” by Diana Lopez
– “Smile” by Raina Telgemeir
– “Waiting is not easy” by Mo Willems
– “We are growing” by Laurie Keller
– “Dragon Post” by Emma Yarlett
– “The Book with no Pictures” by B.J. Novak
– “Welcome” by Mo Willems
– “Hangry” by Drew Brockington
– “Camp Shady Crook” by Lee Gjertsen Malone
– “The Someone New” by Jill Twiss
– “The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors” by Drew Daywalt
– “Perfect Season” by Tim Green
– “Big Bad Ironclad!” by Nathan Hale
– “Alamo All Stars” by Nathan Hale
– “Unstoppable” by Tim Green
– “Serafina & the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty
– “Serafina & the Splintered Heart” by Robert Beatty
– “Destiny Arrives” by Liza Palmer
– “Starwars Master & Apprentice” by Claudia Gray
– “Starwars Solo” by Mur Lafferty
– “Sherwood” by Meagan Spooner
– “Return to the Isle of the Lost” by Melissa De La Cruz
– Rise to the Isle of the Lost” by Melissa De la Cruz
– “The Hummingbirds of Texas” by Clifford Shackleford
– “Shamed” by Linda Castillo
– “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva
The month of July at the Taft Public Library showed a total circulation of 398 with the number of library visits totaling 598. Various programs for special events and meetings used the library 25 times. Patrons using the public access computers totaled 185 with 262 Wi-Fi users.