Books about pirates inspired winning table at library luncheon

MATHIS – The 2018 Mathis Public Library “Inspired by Books” luncheon grand prize winner for table decoration was the Mathis ISD Administration table, “How to be a Pirate.” The table, decorated by Lacy Brauchle, district reading curriculum director, featured lofty white sails filled with sparkling lights.
The Mathis Public Library “Inspired by Books” luncheon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mathis Middle School Cafeteria. Tickets are $50. For information call the Mathis Public Library at 361-547-6201.