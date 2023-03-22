Windfest 2023 attendees have a little taste of the 90s to look forward to. Seattle Rising, a Texas based 90s Grunge and Alt Rock tribute band will make their inaugural Windfest appearance on March 31 starting at 10 p.m.
With covers from 90s favorites such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and so much more, the band focuses on bands that originated in Seattle.
The band sprinkles in other music in their playlist.
Seattle Rising formed under the name Apex with only two members. Eventually, the band rounded out its members. The current lineup for Seattle Rising has been playing together for two years now.
The members of Seattle Rising are excited to play at Windfest, saying they plan to bring the party to the Windfest festivities. The members of the band
Seattle Rising will play on March 31 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to round out the day.
“We are all excited to bring our flavor of rock and our show to Portland for the first time,” said Damon Scott. “I think we are going to have a good time and I think everyone is going to have a good time.