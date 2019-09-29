Coloring can be a de-stressor for adults

PORTLAND – “Coloring for Grownups” is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to discuss “The Other” by Thomas Tyron and view a presentation of the movie. Popcorn is provided. Newcomers welcome. Copies of the book available in the library.
• The Library will begin its bi-annual “Friends of the Library Portland Book Sale” on Thursday, Oct. 10, and it will run through Monday, Oct. 14 – during regular library hours. An “early shopping” opportunity will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the circulation desk.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can come for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Participants may choose any “Goosebumps” book or other book by Stephen King to read and share.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “Whiskers in the Dark: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery” by Rita Mae Brown, “Almost Midnight” by Paul Dorion and “Big Sky” by Kate Atkinson.
New non-fiction books available now include “Leaving the Witness: Exiting a Religion and Finding a Life” by Amber Scorah, “Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up” by Jerry Colonna and “Sabada: Fresh, Sunny Flavors from my Israel Kitchen” by Adeena Sussman.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.