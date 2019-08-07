Congressman Cloud tours Oxychem, holds employee town hall

INGLESIDE — On Monday, Congressman Michael Cloud toured the Oxychem facility in Ingleside and hosted a town hall today to hear directly from their employees as well as answer questions.
They discussed issues including investing in infrastructure, fixing the processes of Congress and combating the culture of corruption in Washington.
“I want to thank Oxychem for hosting me today,” Cloud said. “They are a company committed to high standards of operation, and their Ingleside facility provides many jobs and benefits families in the Coastal Bend.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from employees about the issues they are most concerned about.”
Oxychem is a leading North American manufacturer of chemicals that are used in essential products like plastics, pharmaceuticals and water treatment chemicals.
Based in Dallas, OxyChem ranks in the top three producers in the U.S. for PVC and brings many jobs to the area.