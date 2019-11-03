Discover family roots at the library

PORTLAND – On Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 2:30 p.m. the Library will host an “Ancestor Spotlight Potluck” for the Geneology Club meeting. Individuals attending will spotlight an ancestors and are encouraged to bring pictures, family heirlooms, etc.
For technical accommodations, call the library. Bring any dish to share that serves 10-15 people. The public is invited to participate.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Nov. 6.
• The “Mystery Book Club” will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for a discussion on “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. Newcomers are welcome. Snacks are available. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Mesh Candy Cane” Makerspace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Ledezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Participants will be discussing “Toll” by Neal Shusterman.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Wire Bows” Makerspace from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand, “All Roads Lead to You” by Jennifer Probst and “Cycle of the Werewolf” by Stephen King.
New non-fiction books available now include “Year of the Monkey” by Patti Smith, “A Field Guide to Color: A Watercolor Workbook” by Lisa Solomon and “Bobby at Home: fearless Flavors from My Kitchen” by Bobby Flay.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.