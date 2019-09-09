Enjoy the ABC’s and the A/C at the Portland library

PORTLAND – Summer is definitely here. Visit the Bell Whittington Library to explore all the cool programs available.Keep up with events, pick up a calendar for of scheduled events.
• The Mystery Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to discuss “My Sister’s Grave” by Robert Dugoni. Copies are available at the library.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Lefezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at “Teen Book Club”. The next meeting will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. Group discussion will be about “Restart” by Gordon Korman. The group will meet at the Portland Dairy Queen.
• All programs including “After School Program, Toddler Time and Teen Library Lounge” will resume the week of Sept. 16. Starting with “After School Program” at 4 p.m., “Toddler Time” at 10 am. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and “Teen Library Lounge” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19
• There will be a discussion and movie presentation of “The Other” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. There will be popcorn. Newcomers welcome.
• Coloring for Grownups is held on the first Wednesday of every month and will next take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
New fiction books available now include “Montauk” by Nicola Harrison, “Natalie Tan’s Book of Luck and Fortune” by Toselle Lim and “Outfox” by Sandra Brown.
New non-fiction books available now include “SmackDown 20 Years and Counting” by Jake Black, “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iquodala and “Am I Overthinking This?” by Michelle Rial.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.