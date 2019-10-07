Ernesto Niaves Jr., 91, of Corpus Christi, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Mr. Niaves had been employed by the City of Corpus Christi.
Survivors include a son, Ernesto Niaves III of Corpus Christi; daughters, Isabel Soriano of Corpus Christi, Estella Vasquez and Nancy Percastre, both of Houston; sister, Carolina Torres of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Glen Mullan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Eternal Rest Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home, Sinton.