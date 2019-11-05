Food pantry benefits from ‘act’ of kindness

TAFT – On Sunday, Oct. 27, the ITS (International Thespian Society) members of Taft High School dressed up and went trick-or-treating around the neighborhood for nonperishable food items. This is one of the service projects the students do during the school year, Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat or TOTS Eat.
According to feedingtexas.org, one in four children in the state of Texas experience hunger. These students collected 283 individual items and a few monetary donations that will be given to a local food pantry.