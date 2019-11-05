Food pantry benefits from ‘act’ of kindness

Members of Taft High School ITS (International Thespian Society) dressed up and went trick-or-treating around the neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 27, for nonperishable food items. Pictured from left are Nadia Maldonado, Felicity Molina, Staci Guzman, Felicity Guajardo, Samantha Gonzales, Angel Ramos, Stefani Guzman and Jorge Luera.