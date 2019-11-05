Food pantry benefits from ‘act’ of kindness

Members of Taft High School ITS (International Thespian Society) dressed up and went trick-or-treating around the neighborhood on Sunday, Oct. 27, for nonperishable food items. Pictured from left are Nadia Maldonado, Felicity Molina, Staci Guzman, Felicity Guajardo, Samantha Gonzales, Angel Ramos, Stefani Guzman and Jorge Luera.

 

 Contributed photo

TAFT – On Sunday, Oct. 27, the ITS (International Thespian Society) members of Taft High School dressed up and went trick-or-treating around the neighborhood for nonperishable food items.  This is one of the service projects the students do during the school year, Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat or TOTS Eat.  

According to feedingtexas.org, one in four children in the state of Texas experience hunger. These students collected 283 individual items and a few monetary donations that will be given to a local food pantry.