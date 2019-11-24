Get wrapped up in Makerspace wire bows at Portland library

PORTLAND – Teens in grades 7-12, can join Mrs. Ledezma for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Participants will be discussing “Toll” by Neal Shusterman.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Wire Bows” Makerspace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call or stop by library to preregister. This Makerspace is free if participants choose to bring ribbon (3 assorted spools of 2 1/2 inch wire ribbon), otherwise, there is a suggested $15 donation.
• The Library will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28 to Saturday, Nov. 30, in observance of Thanksgiving. Normal hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 2.
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Dec. 4.
• Mystery Book Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. Snacks provided. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book available at the Library.
• Santa’s coming to the Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. Children can have their picture taken with Santa and receive a free book.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark, “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock and “Tell Me Everything” by Amy Hatvany.
New non-fiction books available now include “Willful Blindness: Why We Ignore the Obvious at our Peril” by Margaret Heffernon, “Before and After: The Incredible Real-Life Stories of Orphans who Survived the Tennessee Children’s Home Society” by Judy Pace Christie and Lisa Wingate and “Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family” by Mitch Albom.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.