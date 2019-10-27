Holiday projects now underway at the library

PORTLAND – The Optimist Coastal bend Chess Foundation presents Chess at the Library on Wednesdays during the month of October from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Players of all ages and experience levels are welcome. Chess boards will be provided.
• Teens in grades 7-12, can come for an informal book discussion over snacks at Teen Book Club. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Participants may choose any “Goosebumps” book or other book by Stephen King to read and share
• Coloring for Grownups will be held the first Wednesday of every month form 6 to 8 p.m. Adults can de-stress wild enjoying a variety of designs and chat. The next session will be Nov. 6.
• The “Mystery Book Club” will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 for a discussion on “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. Newcomers are welcome. Snacks are available. Copies of the book are available at the library.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Mesh Candy Cane” Makerspace from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• Mrs. Dorothy will host “Wire Bows” Makerspace from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call or stop by library to preregister. $20 donation suggested.
• Mrs. Dorothy’s After School Programs are on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. for kinder through 6th graders. Toddler Time programs occur on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. and are geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers. Program is free of charge.
• Teen Library Lounge is held on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for 7th through 12th graders. All teens are welcome to board games, video games, crafts and snacks (attendance required for snacks).
• Children are welcome to attend “Storytime with Mr. Kippy” at the library on Thursdays at 9 and 10 a.m. Storytime is geared for preschoolers, babies and toddlers and is free of charge.
• Calendars of events are available in the library.
New fiction books available now include “Child’s Play” by Denielle Steel, “No Judgements” by Meg Cabot and “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
New non-fiction books available now include “Risen Motherhood” by Emily Warburton Jensen, “Stillness is the Key” by Ryan Holiday and “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcom Gladwell.
Other services include e-books on South Texas Digital Libraries-Overdrive. For more information on this and other services, contact the library at 361-777-4560 or portlandtxlibrary.com.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.