Huber named Transport Practitioner of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI – A Driscoll Children’s Hospital employee has been named Specialty Practitioner of the Year – Transport by a statewide organization.
Dana Huber, a Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) for the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Critical Care Transport Team, received the award from the Texas Society of Respiratory Care (TSRC) at the 2019 TSRC State Convention in Waco earlier this month.
Huber has been a member of the Driscoll Children’s Hospital Critical Care Transport Team since 2004, and is active in the orientation process of new hires and the continuing education of current team members.
In addition to being a Registered Respiratory Therapist, she holds certifications as a Neonatal and Pediatric Specialist and Neonatal and Pediatric Transport Specialist. She also holds instructor-level certifications for the Neonatal Resuscitation Program and STABLE Program. She is an EMT-Basic and has attended an ECMO Specialist course.
“Dana works extremely hard and is very deserving of this prestigious award. It is inspiring to see the drive and dedication that she brings to this team and the children she serves; I would like to congratulate Dana for her fantastic achievement,” said Jeremy Goodman, Director of the Critical Care Transport & High Risk Follow-Up Program at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
Each year, TSRC members have the opportunity to recognize an outstanding professional who has made significant contributions. Criteria for this award include the nominee’s leadership skills, mentorship, team building, clinical expertise, professionalism and community involvement.
The Texas Society of Respiratory Care is dedicated to supporting the respiratory care profession, and this award recognizes individuals for their commitment to the association, the profession, and, most importantly, delivering high-quality care to their patients.